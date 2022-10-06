LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 222.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

