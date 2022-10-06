Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,504,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.18. 144,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.