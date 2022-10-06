LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,926 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 140,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 57.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

