LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.