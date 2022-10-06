LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 76,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

