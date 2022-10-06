LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

