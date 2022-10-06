LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.97 and a 1 year high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

