LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $236.86 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day moving average of $227.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.