LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,260 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Unitil by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth about $455,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Unitil Stock Down 2.4 %
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Unitil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
