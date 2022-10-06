LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

