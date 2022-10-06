LUCA Price Down 18.5% This Week (LUCA)

LUCA (LUCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, LUCA has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LUCA token can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00010651 BTC on major exchanges. LUCA has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $24,109.00 worth of LUCA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUCA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

About LUCA

LUCA’s genesis date was October 15th, 2021. LUCA’s total supply is 25,656,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,613,687 tokens. The official website for LUCA is www.atm.network. The Reddit community for LUCA is https://reddit.com/r/atmrank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUCA’s official Twitter account is @atmrank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUCA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCA (LUCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LUCA has a current supply of 25,656,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUCA is 2.12298765 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $63,705.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.atm.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUCA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.