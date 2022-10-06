Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
Luxfer Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE LXFR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at Luxfer
In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luxfer by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
