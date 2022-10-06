Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luxfer by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

