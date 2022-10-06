Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.40

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 186243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray purchased 18,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

