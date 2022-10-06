Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $27.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

