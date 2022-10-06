Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Magic Elpis Gem has a market capitalization of $17,263.62 and $27,758.00 worth of Magic Elpis Gem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Elpis Gem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Elpis Gem has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Magic Elpis Gem Profile

Magic Elpis Gem’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. Magic Elpis Gem’s total supply is 1,570,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,701,236 tokens. Magic Elpis Gem’s official Twitter account is @elpisbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Elpis Gem’s official message board is medium.com/elpis-battle. Magic Elpis Gem’s official website is elpis.game. The Reddit community for Magic Elpis Gem is https://reddit.com/r/elpisbattle.

Magic Elpis Gem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Elpis Gem (MEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Magic Elpis Gem has a current supply of 1,570,605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magic Elpis Gem is 0.00124849 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $239.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elpis.game/.”

