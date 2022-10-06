Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance
Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $14.57 during trading hours on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF)
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.