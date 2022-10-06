Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $14.57 during trading hours on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

