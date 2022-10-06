MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
MMD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,719. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
