MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MMD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,719. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

