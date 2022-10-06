Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.26. 32,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,975,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

