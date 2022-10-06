Marble Heroes (MBH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $314,374.29

Marble Heroes (MBH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Marble Heroes has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Marble Heroes token can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Marble Heroes has a market cap of $314,374.29 and $214,438.00 worth of Marble Heroes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marble Heroes alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Marble Heroes Profile

Marble Heroes’ launch date was April 20th, 2022. Marble Heroes’ total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,588,368 tokens. Marble Heroes’ official message board is marble-heroes.medium.com. Marble Heroes’ official Twitter account is @marble_heroes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Marble Heroes is www.marbleheroes.co.

Marble Heroes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marble Heroes (MBH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Marble Heroes has a current supply of 550,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Marble Heroes is 0.04450919 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,573.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marbleheroes.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marble Heroes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marble Heroes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marble Heroes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marble Heroes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marble Heroes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.