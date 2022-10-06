MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MarineMax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

