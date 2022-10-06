MarsColony (CLNY) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

MarsColony (CLNY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, MarsColony has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MarsColony has a market cap of $442,667.44 and approximately $13,164.00 worth of MarsColony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarsColony token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

MarsColony Profile

MarsColony is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2022. MarsColony’s total supply is 7,709,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,365,447 tokens. MarsColony’s official Twitter account is @marscolonyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MarsColony is marscolony.io. MarsColony’s official message board is people.marscolony.io.

MarsColony Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsColony (CLNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. MarsColony has a current supply of 7,709,831.991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsColony is 0.01392552 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,148.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marscolony.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarsColony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarsColony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarsColony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

