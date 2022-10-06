Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

