Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $486,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $713.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

