Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

