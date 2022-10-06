Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.