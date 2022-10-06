Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

