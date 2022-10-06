Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Increased by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 11.7% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steginsky Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $56,827,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,931. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

