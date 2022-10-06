Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,734,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 502,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,478. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87.
