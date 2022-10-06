Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 35,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

