Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 337,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,587. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.