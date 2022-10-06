Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.06.

