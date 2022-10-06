Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.86

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

