Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

MA opened at $304.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

