Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys 3,521 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average is $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.