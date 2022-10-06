Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $10.43 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,403 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 7.9% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 106,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.