Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEBUF stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Mebuki Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Get Mebuki Financial Group alerts:

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mebuki Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mebuki Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.