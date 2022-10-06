Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mebuki Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MEBUF stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Mebuki Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
