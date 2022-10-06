Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

MDT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

