MEME KONG (MKONG) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Top Exchanges

MEME KONG (MKONG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. MEME KONG has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $46,840.00 worth of MEME KONG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEME KONG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEME KONG has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

MEME KONG Profile

MEME KONG was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MEME KONG’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for MEME KONG is memekong.io. MEME KONG’s official message board is medium.com/@memekong. MEME KONG’s official Twitter account is @memekongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MEME KONG

According to CryptoCompare, “MEME KONG (MKONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEME KONG has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEME KONG is 0.04100007 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,986.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memekong.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEME KONG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEME KONG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEME KONG using one of the exchanges listed above.

