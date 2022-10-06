Meme Lordz Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $398,741.02 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Meme Lordz token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Meme Lordz has a total market capitalization of $398,741.02 and approximately $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme Lordz has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme Lordz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Meme Lordz Token Profile

Meme Lordz launched on June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. Meme Lordz’s official website is www.memelordz.io. The official message board for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.medium.com.

Meme Lordz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.0051477 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,240.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme Lordz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme Lordz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme Lordz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Lordz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme Lordz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.