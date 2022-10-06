Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBWM. Hovde Group raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

