Mercer Investments LLC Has $14.44 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mercer Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 28.8% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mercer Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FMX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,857. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

