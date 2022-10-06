Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

LOW stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,555. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

