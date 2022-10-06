Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.