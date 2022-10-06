Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. 31,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

