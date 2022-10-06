Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $173.33. 629,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.