Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 442,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

