Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

ADI stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $151.08. 12,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,923. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $9,187,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

