Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.55% -13.99% Verastem -2,007.44% -100.92% -71.55%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.12) -29.83 Verastem $2.05 million 48.56 -$71.20 million ($0.43) -1.23

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Verastem 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verastem has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 937.74%. Given Verastem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS and BRAF mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of VS-6766 with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRASTM which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

