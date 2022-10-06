MetaGear Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week (GEAR)

MetaGear (GEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. MetaGear has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $11,300.00 worth of MetaGear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaGear has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One MetaGear token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About MetaGear

MetaGear’s launch date was January 22nd, 2022. MetaGear’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaGear is metagear.game. MetaGear’s official message board is metagearofficial.medium.com. MetaGear’s official Twitter account is @metageargame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaGear

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGear (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGear has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGear is 0.00224079 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagear.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaGear using one of the exchanges listed above.

