MetaGods (MGOD) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

MetaGods (MGOD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, MetaGods has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One MetaGods token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. MetaGods has a total market capitalization of $171,583.56 and approximately $39,315.00 worth of MetaGods was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaGods Profile

MetaGods’ launch date was December 15th, 2021. MetaGods’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,265,840 tokens. MetaGods’ official message board is medium.com/@playmetagods. MetaGods’ official Twitter account is @playmetagods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaGods is metagods.gg. The Reddit community for MetaGods is https://reddit.com/r/metagods.

MetaGods Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGods (MGOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGods has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGods is 0.01650607 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,975.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagods.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGods directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaGods should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaGods using one of the exchanges listed above.

